UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2025 Result To Be Released Soon, Check Details

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2025 result around June 14. Based on past trends, the results are usually released approximately two weeks after the exam. However, an official announcement regarding the exact date and time is still awaited. Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official UPSC website - upsc.gov.in - once they are released.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Steps To Check Result

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the "UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result" link

Download the PDF containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates

New Online Application Portal

To streamline the registration and application process, the UPSC has launched a new online application portal.

This year, candidates were required to register first on the One-Time Registration (OTR) platform available on the Commission's website. The OTR profile only needs to be created once in a lifetime and can be done at any time throughout the year.

Candidates who had already registered on the OTR platform could directly proceed to fill out the online application form for the examination.

Negative Marking

There is a negative marking for incorrect answers in the Objective Type Question Papers:

For each incorrect answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted.

No penalty is applied for unanswered questions

CSE Selection Stages

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages:

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type): For shortlisting candidates for the Main Examination

Main Examination (Written and Interview/Personality Test): For final selection to various services and posts

Prelims Exam Structure

The Preliminary Examination consists of two objective-type papers (multiple choice questions) carrying a total of 400 marks.

This stage serves as a screening test only. Candidates who clear the Prelims are eligible to appear for the Mains examination.

Qualifying Criteria

The Commission prepares the list of qualified candidates for the Mains Examination based on the following:

Minimum qualifying mark of 33% in General Studies Paper II (CSAT)

Total qualifying marks in General Studies Paper I, as determined by the Commission

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 was conducted on May 25 in two shifts, covering General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II (CSAT). The exam evaluates candidates' aptitude and general awareness. Question papers are already available on the official website.