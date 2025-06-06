UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam Result Expected Soon, Details Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Students can expect the result to be announced in the third week of June, 2025. The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 was conducted on May 25 in two shifts. Candidates who clear the UPSC prelims will advance to the UPSC Mains exam.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the result for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

While the commission is yet to make any official announcement, students can expect the result to be announced in the second week of June, 2025.

UPSC CSE exam is conducted annually to recruit individuals for various civil services in the Indian government, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other important services.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the "What's New" or "Examinations" section

Click on the link titled "UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 Result"

A PDF file will open containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates

Use Ctrl + F to search your roll number in the list

Download and save the result PDF for future reference.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Exam Structure

The UPSC Prelims are held in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based format, carrying a total weight of 400 marks for both the examinations.

For each incorrect answer, one-third (0.33) of the marks will be deducted.

No marks are deducted for questions not answered.

The UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 was conducted on May 25 in two shifts for General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II (CSAT).

Candidates who clear the UPSC prelims will advance to the UPSC Mains exam which is expected to be scheduled for August 2025.