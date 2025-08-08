"Will Give Advice To PM Modi On Dealing With Trump": Netanyahu Amid Tensions

Amid the ongoing tensions between the US and India, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would give some "advice" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on dealing with US President Donald Trump. However, he mentioned that he would do so privately as both PM Modi and Trump are his "terrific" friends.

"PM Modi and Trump are terrific friends of mine. I would give PM Modi some advice on dealing with Trump, but privately," the Israeli leader told the media, adding that he would like to visit India "soon".

Netanyahu also called the basis of the US-India relationship "very solid" and urged them to resolve the tariff issue.

"The basis of the relationship is very solid. It will be in the interest of India and the US to arrive at a common ground and resolve the tariff issue. Such a resolution will be good for Israel as well, as both countries are our friends," he said.

Earlier this week, Trump announced an extra 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports as a 'penalty' for continuing to import Russian crude oil - doubling it to 50 per cent on Indian goods. This is the highest tariff Trump has imposed as per his fresh list, apart from Brazil.

India has condemned the "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" move by the United States - which is likely to hit many sectors such as textiles and marine exports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong message stressing that India would never compromise with the interests of its farmers and fishermen. He also said that while he knows he will "have to pay the price", he was ready to do it for farmers.

"The interest of farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise with the interests of its farmers, livestock holders, and fishermen. And I know that I will have to pay a huge price for this personally, but I am ready. India is ready, for the sake of the country's farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders," he said.