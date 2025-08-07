Amid Trump's Tariffs, Netanyahu's "India-US Terrific Friends" Remark

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, gave his support to India amid the latter's ongoing trade tensions with the United States. He said that there is a "basic understanding in Washington DC that India is a solid partner."

Netanyahu highlighted India's standing on the global stage and said that it is a country that "stands out in Asia". He went on to describe the relationship between the US and India as "two terrific friends with so much common ground" adding that "a resolution is possible".

His comments come as he unveiled his plan to increase military strikes on Gaza to eliminate Hamas.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced an extra 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports as 'penalty' for New Delhi continuing to import Russian crude oil. Earlier, the US had imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports on July 20.

Dammu Ravi, Secretary of Economic Relations at the Ministry of External Affairs said, "This is a unilateral decision. I don't think there is any logic or reason in the way it is done."

Responding to the tariffs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that India would not compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and livestock rearers.

"India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen brothers and sisters. I know personally that I will have to pay a heavy price for this, but I am prepared for it. India stands firmly with its farmers, and I am ready to face whatever it takes for their welfare," PM Modi said.

The Israeli PM also acknowledged India's use of Israeli weapons - including the Barak-8 missile, developed jointly with the Defence Research Development Organisation, and HARPY drones - during Operation Sindoor.

"The things we provided before worked very well on the field... we develop our weapons in the field and they are battle-tested," he said.

Israel is the fourth largest supplier of military hardware to India over the last decade; the other three are Russia ($21.8 billion), France ($5.2 billion), and the US ($4.5 billion).

