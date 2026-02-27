Inside The Indian Restaurant In Tel Aviv Where Netanyahu And His Wife Had Their First Date

Tandoori Tel Aviv stepped into the spotlight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was served a specially curated Indian meal during his recent visit to Israel. The restaurant drew even more attention, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a joint press conference with Modi, shared a personal memory connected to this very place. His unexpected recollection added a touch of emotion to the diplomatic setting and naturally sparked curiosity about the restaurant's place in his story. Now the restaurant has got global attention, and everyone's talking about it.

PM Modi Was Served A Special Meal Curated By Tandoori Tel Aviv

During Prime Minister Modi's latest visit to Israel, he was hosted for a private dinner at Jerusalem's King David Hotel. The elaborate vegetarian spread - overseen by chef Reena Pushkarna - featured comforting Indian dishes such as tadka dal, Nargisi kofta, idli-sambar, dal-khichdi, kurkuri bhindi, khandvi, dhokla, thepla and paneer dishes. Pushkarna ensured everything adhered to kosher rules while preserving authentic Indian flavours.

Also Read: NDTV Exclusive: Full Menu Of PM Modi's Private Dinner In Israel, From Tadka Dal To Dhokla-Thepla

PM Netanyahu Reveals A Special Memory Connected To Tandoori Tel Aviv

During a joint press conference with PM Modi, Netanyahu recently shared a personal moment from his early life - one of his first dates with his wife Sara took place at Tandoori Tel Aviv, where they enjoyed what he described as "unbelievable food." He said he owed India a "great personal debt," emphasising how Indian cuisine played a memorable role as their relationship blossomed. The couple had even sat at Table Number Eight, a detail owner Reena Pushkarna lovingly recalls.

Owner Reena Pushkarna's Heartfelt Reaction

After hearing her restaurant being mentioned on an international stage yet again, owner Reena Pushkarna expressed deep gratitude. Speaking to ANI, she described it as a moment of "culinary diplomacy," reflecting the long-standing connection she shares with Israeli leaders. She said, "I thank our Prime Minister Bibi (Benjamin) Netanyahu that for him India and Indian cuisine hold a lot of importance... It is a very close relationship, and their whole family has been visiting me for the last 30 years... For me, it is culinary diplomacy... He (PM Modi) thanked me... My wish was granted."

Also Read: "I Owe India A Debt": During Modi Visit, Israeli PM Reveals His Love Story Began At An Indian Restaurant

All About Tandoori Tel Aviv Restaurant

Tandoori Tel Aviv, owned by Indian Israeli restaurateur Reena Pushkarna, is one of Israel's oldest and most beloved Indian restaurants. For over three decades, it has introduced Israelis to authentic Indian flavours and become a familiar name among locals, tourists and dignitaries. The restaurant is also one of Prime Minister Netanyahu's favourites - especially for dishes like butter chicken and kadhai chicken.