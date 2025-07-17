Karnataka Man Alleges Wife Forced Him To Convert After Marriage, Case Filed

A man in Karnataka's Gadag district has alleged that he was forced to convert by his wife after their marriage.

Vishal Kumar Gokavi said he had been in a relationship with Tahseen Hosamani for three years. He said they then registered their marriage in November 2024. However, after the marriage, Hosamani, he alleged, pressured him to marry again as per Muslim customs.

Wanting to maintain peace in their relationship, he agreed and got married according to Muslim rituals on April 25.

Gokavi has now claimed that his name was changed without his knowledge during the ceremony. He also said he was unknowingly converted by a 'Maulvi' (Muslim cleric) during the event.

A video has gone viral that shows Gokavi getting married to Hosamani as per Muslim customs.

After the ceremony, he said his family was preparing a wedding with Hindu rituals on June 5.

He alleged that Hosamani had initially agreed, but later backed out under pressure from her family.

Gokavi claimed that she warned him that if he did not convert to Islam, she would file a rape case against him.

He also alleged that Hosamani and her mother, Begum Banu, had forced him to offer namaz and attend jamaat.

The police on Wednesday registered a case under section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and section 302 (protects individuals from actions intended to harm their religious sentiments) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).