Lokayukta pulls up civic body over stray dog menace in Bengaluru

In a scathing indictment of civic negligence, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil has pulled up the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its failure to tackle the growing menace of stray dog attacks in the city. The sharp remarks came following an investigation into the death of an elderly man named Seetappa, who was fatally mauled by stray dogs last week.

Justice Patil convened a high-level meeting on Monday to examine the incident and assess BBMP's handling of the situation. Senior officials from the civic body, including zonal commissioners, joint commissioners of Yelahanka and East zones, directors and deputy directors of animal husbandry, medical officers, and the Special Commissioner for Health, were summoned. Members of the Nethravathi Colony Residents' Welfare Association, where the incident occurred, were also present.

During the meeting, the Lokayukta revealed findings from an independent probe led by Dr. Vamshikrishna, Superintendent of Police, Urban Division. The report confirmed that Seetappa died due to injuries sustained from a dog attack and held BBMP officials accountable for negligence. Photographic evidence and eyewitness accounts further corroborated the claim.

One of the key lapses highlighted was the BBMP's failure to establish observation homes for aggressive dogs, despite prior instructions from the Lokayukta. Officials admitted that while an observation facility in Yelahanka is under construction and expected to be completed within 15 days, it would only be capable of housing 40-50 dogs. Justice Patil called this wholly inadequate and directed that such facilities be set up in every ward to identify, monitor, and isolate aggressive stray dogs effectively.

Residents from Nethravathi Colony raised alarming concerns during the hearing, stating that dogs had attacked over 40 people in the area since January 2025. In at least 14 of those cases, formal complaints were filed.

Adding to the outrage, residents who attended the meeting alleged that the BBMP, after capturing these aggressive dogs, would release them back into the same locality, leading to repeated attacks.

Startling figures presented by the BBMP's Health Department further underscored the crisis:

2,60,514 dog bite cases have been reported across the state since January 2025.

In the last week of July alone, 10,212 new bite cases were recorded.

A total of 13,831 deaths due to rabies have been reported this year, with 8,878 in Bengaluru city and 4,408 in rural Bengaluru.

Justice Patil concluded the meeting by announcing that strict action will be initiated under Section 13 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act against the officials found responsible for any negligence in dealing with this menace. He also directed zonal and joint commissioners of the civic body to identify and take disciplinary action against any negligent staff.