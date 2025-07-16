Song In Register, Doctor Missing: What Lokayukta Found During Karnataka Hospital Visit

Lokayukta officials were left fuming when they visited a hospital in Kalaburgi today. The visit has revealed a picture of neglect - unhygienic wards and toilets, absent doctors and what made Lokayukta SP Siddaraju furious -- a movie song written in the hospital's outpatient register.

The 150-bed Taluk Hospital in Kalaburgi's Jevargi town was the one where a group of children were admitted earlier today when they fell sick after having their mid-day meal.

Lokayukta officials found abysmal hygiene at the hospital - the wards, toilets and drinking water units were all in an un-hygienic condition, sources said.

Several doctors who were supposed to be at the hospital were missing from duty.

The record-keeping at the hospital was also questionable as well. The officials found that a staff member has written a devotional song -- "Poojisalende Hoogona Tande" (I have come with flowers to pray) -- from a Rajkumar starrer in the outpatient register meant to keep official medical records.

The Lokayukta has strongly condemned the irresponsible behaviour of the staff and said a detailed report on the matter will be released soon.