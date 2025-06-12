UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result: Here's What Qualified Candidates Must Do Next

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025, held on May 25. A total of 14,161 candidates have qualified for the next stage - the Civil Services (Main) Examination - which is scheduled to begin on August 22.

The result has been published in roll number-wise and name-wise formats on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. Approximately 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the preliminary examination this year.

The candidature at this stage is provisional, subject to verification and fulfillment of eligibility criteria as per UPSC rules.

Written Result (with name) - Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

Detailed Application Form Window To Remain Open From June 16-25

Candidates who have cleared the prelims must fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online to be eligible for the mains. The DAF submission window will remain open from June 16 to June 25 on the UPSC website.

Candidates will have to submit or update the following details during the same window:

Scribe details, assistive devices, and large-font question paper requirements (for mains)

Gazette notification in case of name changes or discrepancies in personal details across certificates and application form

DAF Filling Instructions

Qualified candidates must register themselves on the UPSC portal before accessing the DAF.

Here are the key steps and instructions:

Registration: Enter your name (as per Class 10 certificate), six-digit roll number, date of birth, and a valid email ID.

Account Credentials: Login details will be emailed to the registered email address after successful registration.

DAF Modules: The form is divided into six sections - Personal, Educational, Parental, Employment, Document Upload, and Final Submission.

Mandatory Uploads: Scanned copies of documents such as age proof, educational qualifications, and category/disability certificates must be uploaded.

Final Submission: Candidates can edit the form before final submission. After final submission, no changes are allowed.

Pre-filled Fields: Certain fields like name, DOB, and parental details will be pre-populated based on the preliminary application. Any discrepancy must be reported to UPSC with supporting documents.

Clarifications And Final Result Timeline

Candidates seeking clarification regarding their results can contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM at the following numbers:

011-23385271

011-23098543

011-23381125

Exam Structure

The preliminary exam was conducted in two sessions, each lasting two hours. It comprised:

General Studies Paper 1

General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT)

The question papers for both papers have already been released on the UPSC website.

This year's recruitment drive aims to fill 979 vacancies in various services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

For more information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly visit upsc.gov.in.