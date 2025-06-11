UPSC Prelims Result 2025 Declared, 14,161 Candidates Shortlisted For Mains

UPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now check their roll numbers on the UPSC's official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. A total of 14,161 candidates have qualified for the next stage - (Mains). The preliminary exam was conducted on May 25, 2025, with Paper 1 (General Studies) held in the morning and Paper 2 (CSAT) in the afternoon.

The roll numbers of the qualified candidates have been published in the PDF format. Their candidature is provisional and subject to further verification during the next stages of the recruitment process.

Here is the direct link to access Result PDF containing roll numbers of qualified candidates

Qualified candidates will be required to submit additional details between June 16 and June 25, 2025, including:

Payment of Rs 200 examination fee, except for exempted categories (female, PwBD, SC, ST).

Submission/updation of scribe details, assistive device and question paper in large font (for Mains Examination).

Submission of gazette notification (in case a candidate has changed name after matriculation and/or there is a mismatch with the name given in his/her matriculation or higher educational certificate vis a vis name given by him/her in the CSE-2025 online application).

The marks, cut-off scores, and final answer keys will be published only after the conclusion of the entire examination cycle, including the Indian Forest Service Examination.

For queries related to the result, candidates may visit the Facilitation Counter at UPSC's Dholpur House office in New Delhi, or contact the helpline numbers: 011-23385271, 011-23098543, 011-23381125 on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM.

The Commission has withheld the results of four candidates - Roll Numbers: 7004555, 6305469, 6413314, and 6610122 - due to ongoing court matters.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 979 vacancies under the Civil Services Examination 2025.