UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Check Expected Release Date, Direct Link, And How To Download

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE Prelims) 2025 result is likely to be declared around June 14, as per previous year trends. The exam was conducted on May 25, and results usually come out within two weeks. However, the official date and time of result announcement are still awaited. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result: Steps To Download

To check the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 result, follow these five simple steps:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the section titled "What's New" or scroll down to the Examination section

Click on the link that says "UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result" or something similar

A PDF file will open or download - this contains the roll numbers of qualified candidates.

Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number in the list to see if you have qualified.

This year, the Commission introduced a new One-Time Registration (OTR) system. All candidates were required to register on this portal before applying for the exam. The OTR profile needs to be created only once and remains valid for future UPSC exams as well. Those who had already registered could directly proceed to fill out the application form for the Preliminary exam.

UPSC Prelims Result 2025: Exam Pattern

The CSE selection process involves two key stages: Prelims and Mains. The Prelims is an objective-type exam and serves as a screening test. Only those who clear it are eligible for the Mains, which includes written papers and an interview. The Prelims exam consists of two papers - General Studies Paper I and CSAT (Paper II), both with multiple-choice questions and a total of 400 marks. There's negative marking for wrong answers: 1/3rd of the marks assigned to a question are deducted for each incorrect response, while no marks are deducted for unanswered questions.

UPSC Prelims Result 2025: Passing Marks

To qualify for the Mains, candidates must score at least 33% in CSAT and meet the cutoff set by the Commission for General Studies Paper I. The UPSC prepares a list of shortlisted candidates based on these criteria.

UPSC Prelims Result 2025: What Happens After Results?

Once the result is declared, candidates who clear the Prelims must fill out the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) to proceed to the Mains stage. The Commission will issue a notification with submission guidelines and deadlines shortly after the result is published.