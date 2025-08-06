UPSC To Send Direct Email Alerts To Educational, Professional Institutions On Job Openings

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched a new outreach facility to notify educational and professional institutions about recruitment advertisements relevant to their domains via email alerts.

UPSC regularly issues recruitment notices to fill Group A and Group B positions in various ministries and departments of the Government of India and Union Territories. These positions require specific educational qualifications and professional experience, based on the nature of duties.

Explaining the objective of this initiative, UPSC Chairman Dr Ajay Kumar said, "Apart from our regular examinations, UPSC receives recruitment requests from multiple Ministries and Departments. To streamline and expedite the process, we're now ensuring that these requests are submitted well in advance, during a three-month window from January to March. This allows us to club similar recruitment cases and conduct common tests, helping us complete the recruitment drive in a time-bound manner."

Each year, UPSC receives over 200 such recruitment proposals. These are processed in detail before being advertised online. In 2025 alone, the Commission has received more than 240 proposals, covering a wide range of posts-medical, scientific, engineering, technical, legal, teaching, and specialised roles such as finance, accounts, management, and forensic audit-mostly at the Group A and Group B Gazetted levels.

Currently, UPSC advertises its recruitment drives through Employment News, its official website, and its LinkedIn account.

Commenting on the need for the new system, Dr Kumar added, "We've observed disparities in the number of applications received for certain posts. Sometimes, due to a lack of eligible applicants, vacancies remain unfilled or become infructuous during the interview stage. To address this, we're introducing targeted outreach through email alerts to relevant institutions, ensuring that qualified candidates don't miss opportunities due to lack of information. These alerts will also be available to private institutions that request them."

Under the new outreach policy, the following steps have been initiated:

Email alerts will be sent to universities, professional associations, and recognised institutions.

Private institutions may also subscribe to the alert system by sending a request to ra-upsc@gov.in with the subject line:

"Subscription Request - UPSC Recruitment Alerts".

Ministries and departments will be urged to publicise UPSC advertisements through their own websites and social media handles.

UPSC has begun sharing recruitment notices on LinkedIn and plans to expand outreach via the Public Broadcaster.

A proposal to enable RSS feeds for recruitment alerts on the UPSC website is under active consideration.

For more information and latest updates, visit upsc.gov.in