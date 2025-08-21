UPSC CSE Mains 2025 To Begin Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Instructions

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will start the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Mains 2025 from August 22. The exam will be conducted on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31 at different centres across the country. Each exam day will have two sessions - the morning session from 9 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The UPSC CSE Mains is one of the most crucial stages of the examination, where candidates who cleared the prelims will now compete for final selection.

What to carry to the exam hall?

Candidates must bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, or passport. The admit card must have a clear photograph. Without these documents, entry will not be allowed.

Reporting time is 8:30 AM for the morning shift and 2:00 PM for the afternoon shift. Latecomers will not be permitted inside the centre under any circumstances.

What not to carry?

UPSC has strictly banned electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, pagers, cameras, and storage devices. Carrying these items may lead to disqualification.

The commission has also advised not to bring bags or costly personal belongings, as there are no arrangements for safekeeping. Only pens, pencils, and a transparent water bottle are allowed. Female candidates are advised to avoid wearing metal jewellery and should dress in light clothes without metallic items.

Seating and exam conduct

Candidates must sit only at their allotted seat. If there is any issue with the assigned subject paper, they should immediately inform the invigilator. Following the exam staff's instructions and maintaining discipline is mandatory.

With strict guidelines in place, candidates are advised to plan ahead and reach their exam centres on time.