UPSC CSE Mains 2025 To Be Held From August 22 To 31, Check Full Time Table

UPSC CSE Main 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025. The exams will be conducted on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2025.



UPSC CSE Main 2025: Timings

The Mains examination will be held in two sessions each day - the forenoon session from 9 AM to 12 Noon, and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

UPSC CSE Main 2025: Full Schedule

Photo Credit: upsc.gov.in



UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025: Exam Pattern

The CSE exam pattern is divided into three stages - Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. The Prelims include two papers of 200 marks each, both objective-type. Paper II (CSAT) is qualifying in nature, and candidates must score at least 33%. Both papers are conducted in English and Hindi.

The Main examination includes two qualifying papers - Paper A (Indian Language) and Paper B (English), each carrying 300 marks. The papers that count for the merit list include Essay, General Studies I to IV, and two papers on an optional subject. Each of these carries 250 marks.

Candidates who clear the written stage will be called for the Interview/Personality Test, which carries 275 marks. There are no minimum marks required in the interview.



Civil Services Examination 2025: Vacancies

This year, the Civil Services Examination is being conducted to fill 979 vacancies across esteemed services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Aspirants are advised to keep checking the UPSC website for further updates regarding admit cards and instructions.