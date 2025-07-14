Advertisement

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 To Be Held From August 22 To 31, Check Full Time Table

UPSC CSE Main 2025: This year, the Civil Services Examination is being conducted to fill 979 vacancies across esteemed services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UPSC CSE Mains 2025 To Be Held From August 22 To 31, Check Full Time Table
UPSC CSE Main 2025: The Mains examination will be held in two sessions.

UPSC CSE Main 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025. The exams will be conducted on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2025.


UPSC CSE Main 2025: Timings 

The Mains examination will be held in two sessions each day - the forenoon session from 9 AM to 12 Noon, and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. 

UPSC CSE Main 2025: Full Schedule 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: upsc.gov.in


UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025: Exam Pattern 

The CSE exam pattern is divided into three stages - Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. The Prelims include two papers of 200 marks each, both objective-type. Paper II (CSAT) is qualifying in nature, and candidates must score at least 33%. Both papers are conducted in English and Hindi.

The Main examination includes two qualifying papers - Paper A (Indian Language) and Paper B (English), each carrying 300 marks. The papers that count for the merit list include Essay, General Studies I to IV, and two papers on an optional subject. Each of these carries 250 marks.

Candidates who clear the written stage will be called for the Interview/Personality Test, which carries 275 marks. There are no minimum marks required in the interview.


Civil Services Examination 2025: Vacancies

This year, the Civil Services Examination is being conducted to fill 979 vacancies across esteemed services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Aspirants are advised to keep checking the UPSC website for further updates regarding admit cards and instructions.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
UPSC CSE Main 2025, UPSC CSE Main 2025 Schedule, UPSC CSE Main 2025 Time Table
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com