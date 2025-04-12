UPSC NDA And NA II final Results 2024 Out, Check List Of Qualified Candidates

UPSC NDA And NA II final Results 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II), 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website. Imon Ghosh has secured the top position in the merit list.

The written examination for NDA and NA (II) was conducted on September 1, 2024. Interviews were held for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA (154th Course) and the 116th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Direct link to check the merit list

The results of the medical examination were not considered while preparing the merit list. The candidature of the qualified candidates is provisional.

They are required to submit the necessary certificates supporting their date of birth, educational qualifications, etc, directly to:

Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing I, RK Puram, New Delhi - 110066.

In case of any change of address, candidates are advised to inform the Army Headquarters directly at the address mentioned above.

How To Check UPSC NDA and NA II 2024 Results

Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link titled "Final Results: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2024"

A PDF containing the list of qualified candidates will open

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference

The marks obtained by the candidates will be available on the UPSC website 15 days after the final result declaration.

For further information, candidates may visit the UPSC Facilitation Counter near the Commission's gate in person or contact: 011-23385271 / 011-23381125 / 011-23098543 (between 10 am and 5 pm on working days)

For SSB/interview-related queries, candidates can reach out to the respective branches based on their first choice of service: