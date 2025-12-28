Humayun Kabir's Son Detained For Slapping On-Duty Cop In Father's Security

JUP (Janata Unnayan Party) chairperson Humayun Kabir's son, Gulam Nabi Azad, has been detained for assaulting an on-duty policeman. A case has also been registered against Azad based on a complaint by the constable who was tasked with Kabir's security.

Azad allegedly thrashed the policeman and abused him when he asked for leave, police sources said. He was picked up by the police after a brief questioning at his residence this afternoon. He was then taken to the Shaktipur police station.

Kabir, the Bharatpur MLA suspended by the Trinamool, wasn't at home at that time.

Later, reacting to his son's detention, he alleged that the constable tried to assault him and that his son had only saved him. Claiming that he has CCTV footage of the episode, he also threatened to gherao the Superintendent of Police's office.

"The security guard had entered my room and tried to beat me up. My son pushed him out of the room. If the police want, they can take action, but I am warning them, coming Thursday, we will gherao the SP office at 12 pm. We will seek an answer, why they came to my residence without notice. I had raised a complaint against this man earlier also. He tried to assault me this time. My son had just prevented me from the assault. I will show CCTV of the assault if needed," he said.

Sources suggest the incident occurred in front of Kabir. He was allegedly holding a meeting with his son and some party workers at his MLA office this morning when the constable approached him and requested leave. Kabir refused, and this led to an argument between the two. Kabir's son then allegedly slapped the constable.

Following a complaint from the constable, the police reached Kabir's house in Shaktipur and detained his son. Upon hearing the news, Kabir reached the Shaktipur police station.

Kabir had recently made headlines over his proposal to build a mosque in Murshidabad, styled on the Babri Mosque. The Trinamool had suspended him days later.

A week ago, he launched an outfit, Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), which is aiming to contest 182 seats in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Eyeing the Muslim vote bank of the Trinamool, Kabir has asserted that his party will emerge as a kingmaker in next year's polls.