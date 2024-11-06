UPSC NDA, NA 2024 Results Released, Check Details

UPSC NDA, NA 2024 Results: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of candidates recommended for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I), 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can access their results on the official UPSC website.

Successful candidates will be assigned Services Selection Board (SSB) Selection Centres, along with interview dates, which will be communicated to them via their registered email addresses.

UPSC NDA, NA Result 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2. Navigate to the UPSC NDA exam result section on the homepage

Step 3. Find and select the link titled "Written Result - National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, 2024"

Step 4. A new page will open

Step 5. View the result PDF that appears

Step 6. Locate your name within the result PDF

Step 7. Download the result PDF and print a copy for your records

The official notification reads: "The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications, etc., claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General's Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing-I, R.K. Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC."

The marksheets of qualified candidates will be published on the Commission's website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result. After concluding SSB interviews, the marksheets will remain available on the website for thirty 30 days.

However, the Medical Examination results have not been considered in the preparation of these lists.

