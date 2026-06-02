Punjab Farmer's Daughter Tops Air Force Academy Merit List

Two young women from Punjab have achieved a major milestone in India's defence services selection process, bringing national recognition to the Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI) for Girls in Mohali.

Mehakpreet Kaur secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the Air Force Academy merit list, while Komalpreet Kaur earned AIR 18 for entry into the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla.

Both cadets come from modest backgrounds and represent the institute's motto, “Shubh Karman Te Kabhu Na Taraun”.

Mehakpreet Kaur is the daughter of farmer Amarjit Singh and Rupinder Kaur from Paprali village in Rupnagar district.

Komalpreet Kaur is the daughter of Indian Army Havildar Gurmeet Singh and Baljit Kaur from Shahura village in Amritsar district.

Congratulating the two cadets, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said their accomplishment reflected the aspirations of a changing Punjab.

He said Mehakpreet and Komalpreet had not only cleared some of India's toughest defence examinations but had also become an inspiration for young women across the state, particularly those from small towns and villages.

The minister highlighted that the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, launched an NDA Preparatory Wing for girls at Mai Bhago AFPI in 2023 to encourage greater participation of women in the armed forces.

Mai Bhago AFPI Director Major General Jasbir Singh Sandhu, AVSM (Retd.), described the achievement as exceptional.

He noted that securing AIR 1 is particularly significant given the limited number of vacancies available for women in the defence services.

According to him, the success of Mehakpreet and Komalpreet has strengthened the institute's mission of preparing more daughters of Punjab for careers in uniform and serving the nation.