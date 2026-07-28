Total Solar Eclipse On August 12, 2026: Not Visible In India, Here's Why

Total solar eclipse 2026: A total solar eclipse will take place on August 12, drawing global attention from stargazers and astronomers alike. However, skywatchers in India will not be able to witness this spectacular celestial event directly from the ground. They can stream it online.

What happens during a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely blocking the face of the Sun from view. ​During a total solar eclipse, the sky darkens dramatically as if it were dawn or dusk, temperatures drop, and stars or planets may temporarily become visible in the middle of the day.

"It is the result of a cosmic coincidence. Even though the Sun is about 400 times bigger than the Moon, it is also about 400 times farther away. This makes the Sun and the Moon appear almost exactly the same size in our sky," wrote NASA.

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Where will the total solar eclipse be visible?

According to NASA, the total solar eclipse will sweep across Greenland, Iceland, northern Russia, the Atlantic Ocean and Spain. A small part of Portugal will also witness it. Many other places in the Northern Hemisphere will experience a partial solar eclipse that day, including parts of the northern US (from Alaska to North Carolina), parts of Canada and Europe, and northwestern Africa.

"For many along the western part of the eclipse path (in mainland Europe and Africa), the Sun will set while it's still partially eclipsed, creating an opportunity to see a sunset eclipse," NASA wrote.

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Why is it not visible in India?

The main reason for its absence in Indian skies comes down to timing. In Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse window runs approximately from 9:45 PM on August 12 to 2:15 AM on August 13. Because the Sun will be well below the horizon during these nighttime hours, the event cannot be seen anywhere across the country.

How to watch from India

While you cannot view it by stepping outside in India, you can still catch all the action. Major space organisations like NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) will broadcast high-definition live streams, allowing space enthusiasts in India to watch the event online in real time.