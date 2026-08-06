Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Son Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider In UP

The youngest son of late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed died in a road accident on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. Aban Ahmed, who was the youngest of Atiq Ahmed's five sons, died after his car crashed into a divider on the highway while he was on his way to Jhansi.

Aban was travelling in a white Creta car with his friends when it met with the accident. One more occupant of the car, identified as Sonu, also died in the accident while three others were injured.

According to police, the accident occurred while Aban was on his way to Jhansi to meet his brother, who is lodged in jail there.

Atiq has five sons. The eldest son, Umar Ahmed, is in Lucknow jail. Ali Ahmed is in Jhansi jail. The third son, Asad, was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi in April 2023. The fourth is Ahzam, who is out. The fifth son, Aban, died in an accident today.

Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murthy told reporters that police received information around 10.30 am that an SUV had crashed into a road divider after the driver lost control.

"Two people died in the accident, while three others sustained injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment at the medical college," he said.

Former MP and convicted criminal Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three attackers disguised as journalists on April 15, 2023. The fatal shooting happened live on television in UP's Prayagraj while police were escorting the brothers for a medical checkup.

Atiq Ahmed had a long history of criminal cases, including murder, extortion, and kidnapping, for which he received a life sentence in March 2023.