Heavy Monsoon Rain Triggers Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Across Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Thursday, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city and traffic snarls during peak hours, with commuters reporting long delays on key arterial roads and highways.

Traffic crawled on stretches of Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, Ber Sarai, the JNU Gate-Jia Sarai road, NH-48 between Dhaula Kuan and Rajokri Flyover towards Gurugram, Kalindi Kunj and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Several people took to social media to complain about prolonged traffic snarls, with some saying they spent close to an hour on routes that normally take much less time. Others flagged the lack of traffic management at a few congestion points, including near Yusuf Sarai Market and the JNU Gate stretch.

Traffic was also affected near the Green Park Metro station and AIIMS, where commuters reported long queues of vehicles during the morning rush.

Waterlogging was reported from Shastri Park in northeast Delhi, where rainwater entered a few shops, causing inconvenience to traders and residents.

Similar conditions were witnessed at Sainik Farms, where inundated roads disrupted vehicular movement, while Rohtak Road also saw water accumulation after the downpour, commuters posted on social media.

According to commuters, the rain also affected traffic at Kalindi Kunj, where vehicles were seen moving slowly amid waterlogged stretches.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places, while a 'yellow alert' is in place for Gurugram and Faridabad.

Commuters continued to report congestion on multiple roads through the morning as intermittent showers persisted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)