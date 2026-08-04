Video: Gurugram Submerged After Rain, Commuters Wade Through Waterlogged Streets

Several parts of Gurugram faced waterlogging on Tuesday as rains hit the city during late afternoon, bringing back familiar scenes of monsoons in the city.

The road beneath the crucial IFFCO Chowk Metro Station in Gurugram was submerged in water after just an hour of rain, NDTV witnessed.

Commuters were seen taking off their shoes to wade through the water and use only a narrow portion of a footpath to evade the waterlogging.

Visuals further showed several auto rickshaws breaking down after getting stuck in the water.

Metro commuters faced severe inconvenience getting to the station as the road to the area was submerged.

Similar scenes were seen on social media as well, as residents shared videos of waterlogged roads. Massive traffic jams were also seen in the Millennium City area during the evening office rush amid waterlogged roads.

Sukhrali Chowk was also affected, causing significant trouble for commuters. Following the brief spell of rain, water accumulated at Sukhrali Chowk, with knee-deep water on the roads. This also affected the traffic in the area.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR on Tuesday received light rains following days of humidity, bringing much-needed relief for residents.

The India Meteorological Department had previously warned about light to moderate rains in the national capital. Delhi's Ayanagar received nearly 50 mm of rainfall, the highest among the city's weather stations.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Wednesday, and issued a yellow alert for the national capital. It has also predicted widespread rainfall in Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh between August 4 and August 6.

(With inputs from Sahil Manchanda)