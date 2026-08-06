2026 Total Solar Eclipse: Date, India Visibility, Timings And Best Places To View

The first total solar eclipse of 2026 is set to take place on August 12, promising one of the year's most spectacular astronomical events. During a total solar eclipse, the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely blocking the Sun's bright disc for observers located along a narrow path known as the path of totality.

According to NASA, the eclipse's path of totality will stretch across Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain, a small part of Portugal, the Atlantic Ocean and northern Russia. In these locations, observers will experience daytime darkness for up to nearly two minutes as the Sun's corona becomes visible.

Will The Eclipse Be Visible In India?

No. The total solar eclipse of August 12, 2026, will not be visible from India.

NASA's visibility maps show that neither the path of totality nor the region experiencing a partial eclipse extends over India. While millions of people across Europe, parts of North America and north-western Africa will witness either a total or partial eclipse, Indian skywatchers will not be able to observe the event from anywhere in the country.

Best Places To Watch

Astronomers expect some of the finest views from:

Northern Spain

Iceland

Greenland

Northern Portugal (small areas)

Northern Russia

Spain is expected to attract large numbers of eclipse chasers because of its relatively accessible viewing locations and favourable summer weather.

Date And Time

The eclipse will occur on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

The exact timing varies depending on the observer's location along the eclipse path. NASA's eclipse predictions show the event unfolding over several hours globally, with totality lasting less than two minutes at most locations.

Viewing Safety

According to National Solar Observatory (NSO), experts emphasise that it is never safe to look directly at the Sun during the partial phases of a solar eclipse without certified solar viewing glasses or approved solar filters. Ordinary sunglasses do not provide adequate protection and can result in permanent eye damage.

Only during the brief period of totality, and only for observers standing within the path of totality, is it safe to view the eclipse with the naked eye.