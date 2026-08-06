Ameesha Patel Reacts To Fan Comparing Preity Zinta's <i>Batwara 1947</i> Role To <i>Gadar's</i> Sakina

Ameesha Patel recently interacted with fans during an #AskAmy session on X, where one user talked about the trailer of Batwara 1947.

The fan wrote, "Have you watched the Batwara trailer? It feels like Preity Zinta is trying very hard to copy your iconic Sakina. But some characters are simply unforgettable. And no one can recreate the magic you and Sunny sir gave us in Gadar."

Responding to the comment, Ameesha wrote, "Woh bhi bahut Khoobsurat hai bhai. Sakina wishes her the best. Tara ka dhyaan rakhna till he's not back to where he belongs."

Ameesha Patel worked with Sunny Deol in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and its 2023 sequel. The film was also set during the 1947 Partition.

Now, Sunny Deol will be seen in Batwara 1947. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

Along with Sunny, the film also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Khali. Ali Fazal has a special appearance in the film.

The movie will hit the big screens on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

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