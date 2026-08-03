Sunny And Karan Deol Seek Blessings At Takht Sri Patna Sahib: Why The Shrine Is Special

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol are travelling across the country to promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947, set to release on August 14. As part of the film's promotional tour, the father-son duo paid a visit to Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib.

The two offered prayers and received Kada Prasad at the historic gurudwara, the birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Rich in history and beautiful architecture, the shrine is much more than a religious site. It offers visitors a chance to learn about Sikh heritage and experience its peaceful atmosphere.

If you are planning a trip to Bihar, Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib is a place that deserves to be on your travel list.

Takhat Sri Patna Sahib is one of the five Takhts in Sikhism, making it one of the most important religious places for Sikhs around the world. It is the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who was born here in 1666.

Visitors are attracted to its beautiful architecture, comprising white marble walls, golden domes and peaceful surroundings. Inside the gurudwara, you can see many historical items connected to the tenth guru, handwritten Hukumnamas (orders) written by Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Guru Tegh Bahadur.

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The museum also has several important artefacts, including a sacred sword, ivory sandals, four iron arrows and beautifully decorated golden cradle.

One of the most special experiences at Takhat Sri Patna Sahib is the langar, the free community meal served to every visitor, no matter their religion, background or status.

If you visit during Guru Gobind Singh Gurpurab or Baisakhi, the atmosphere becomes even more vibrant. The entire shrine is beautifully decorated and visitors can witness religious processions, which are attended by thousands of devotees.

Alongside Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol has Ramayana lined up.