India's First Immersive Language Museum Opens In Kolkata National Library

Kolkata is now home to the Museum of Word, India's first immersive language museum, located inside the National Library at Belvedere Estate in Alipore. Designed to let visitors hear, touch, interact with and experience language, the unique museum uses cutting-edge technology and sensory exhibits to showcase the evolution, diversity and cultural significance of India's rich linguistic heritage.

Inaugurated on July 19 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the museum has been developed by the National Library under the Union Ministry of Culture. Spread across 12 rooms and nine galleries, it traces the evolution of language from oral traditions and ancient manuscripts to printed books and modern digital communication.

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What is the Museum of Word?

Also known as Shabdalok, the museum celebrates the country's 22 official languages. Unlike conventional museums, it encourages visitors to interact with language through interactive boards, touch-enabled displays, games, puzzles, holograms and motion-sensor technology instead of simply reading information panels.

Its galleries take visitors through the history of scripts, literature, grammar and communication, from ancient oral traditions to modern electronic texts.

Visitors can decode language-based puzzles, discover new vocabulary, listen to landmark speeches and explore how language has shaped India's civilisation and culture over centuries.

One of the museum's key attractions is its designated sound platforms. Visitors standing on marked footprints can listen to iconic moments from Indian history and literature, including excerpts from Kalidasa's Abhigyan Shakuntalam as featured in Bharat Ek Khoj and Jawaharlal Nehru's iconic “Tryst with Destiny” speech.

Amit Shah Highlights The Importance Of Mother Tongue

Speaking during the inauguration, Amit Shah said the Museum of Word would help educate future generations about India's languages and cultural heritage. He said the museum traces the journey of the written word, from the sacred Omkar and the origins of grammar to the Shrutis, Smritis, manuscripts, inscriptions, the printing press and the digital age.

Shah said every gallery has been designed scientifically, with the orientation space explaining the evolution of language through myths, lullabies and sensory experiences.

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Timings, Entry Fee And Visitor Information

The Museum of Word is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm and remains closed on Mondays. Entry is free until August 15.

After Independence Day, visitors will have to pay Rs 75 per ticket, similar to the Indian Museum. School students will continue to enjoy free entry under the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) guidelines.

Located inside the National Library, visitors can reach the museum by climbing the building's iconic Victorian-era staircase, with the ticket counter situated near the entrance.