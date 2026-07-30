Sai Pallavi Is Shooting In Kolkata, 10 Must-Visit Places When You Are There

Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi are shooting for their next project in Kolkata, and that has once again brought attention to the City of Joy. The acting duo's photographs from the sets of Mani Ratnam's next have gone viral on social media. Kolkata has always held a special place in the hearts of travellers for its rich cultural and historical legacy, green spaces and busy streets famous for their food. If you want to explore Kolkata like a star and see some of its best known spots, here are 10 places that deserve a place on your travel list.

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1 - Victoria Memorial is one of Kolkata's most famous landmarks and popular among first time visitors. Built during the British period, the large white marble building is surrounded by green gardens and walking paths. Inside, visitors can see old photographs, statues and other historical items.

2 - Howrah Bridge is an important part of the city's identity. The huge steel bridge crosses the Hooghly River and connects Kolkata with Howrah. Thousands of vehicles and people use it every day, keeping it a busy place from morning to night. The nearby riverfront also offers good photo opportunities. A trip to Kolkata feels incomplete without seeing this iconic bridge.

3 - The Indian Museum is another wonderful place for travellers wanting to learn more about history, art and nature. Visitors can see rare collections of old coins, sculptures, paintings, archaeological objects and items linked to ancient India. One of the museum's well known attractions is the Egyptian Gallery. The museum can take several hours to explore because there is so much to see.

4 - St Paul's Cathedral is a peaceful place to visit, as it is known for its Indo-Gothic style design, colourful windows and peaceful surroundings. Those visiting the place can admire its high ceilings and detailed interiors while spending some time away from the chaotic streets. The cathedral is located close to Victoria Memorial, making it convenient for travellers to visit both places on the same day.

5 - Kalighat Kali Temple has to be one of the most important religious places and attracts devotees throughout the year. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Kali. The streets nearby are filled with small shops selling flowers, religious items, and sweets. Since the area can get crowded, plan your visit carefully and keep your belongings safe.

6 - Kumartuli's old neighbourhood is famous for its idol makers, who create beautiful figures by hand. Walking through the narrow lanes, visitors can watch artists add details and prepare idols for festivals. The area becomes busy before Durga Puja, when a huge number of idols are made for celebrations. Photographers and art lovers find plenty of interesting scenes here.

7 - Indian Botanical Garden can be a good choice for those who want a break from the city's busy streets. Spread across a large area, the garden has a variety of plants and trees. Its most famous attraction is the giant Banyan Tree. Travellers can walk through the green surroundings and enjoy a slower part of their Kolkata trip.

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8 - Eco Park in New Town has plenty of space to relax. The large park has gardens, walking areas and different sections for you to spend some quality time. The park is also a good choice for families because there are several activities, like boating, kayaking, zorbing and ice skating.

9 - Science City is a fun stop for travellers, interested in learning science. The centre also has attractions related to space, nature and technology. Instead of simply looking at objects behind glass, visitors can learn through the experiences. Those with children can easily spend several hours inside Science City.

10 - Park Street has old restaurants, cafes, bakeries and modern places to eat. It comes to life after sunset when people come out for dinner and drinks. Visitors can try local Bengali food as well as other cuisines. During Christmas and New Year, the shops and streets are decorated, giving the area a festive vibe.