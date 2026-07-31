Why Spain Wants To Legalise Migrants? 1.2 Million Applications Received, 2nd Highest From Moroccans

This year, more than a million illegal migrants in Spain got a big relief. In January, the Spanish government announced that it would launch an extraordinary programme to give many of these residents a chance to regularise their status and work legally. As reported by the Associated Press, Spanish Migration Minister Elma Saiz said Spain would not "look the other way" and stressed that the government was seeking to recognise and provide dignity to people already living in the country.

Who Can Qualify And What Are The Benefits?

Under the scheme, applicants needed to prove they had arrived in Spain before December 31, 2025, had lived in the country for at least five months and had no criminal record. The plan offers a renewable one-year residence permit, enabling successful applicants to enter the formal workforce and gain legal recognition.

Why Do Migrants Matter To Spain?

For years, hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants have lived and worked across Spain, helping support sectors like tourism, hospitality and agriculture, which are important contributors to Spain's economy. According to the Barcelona Centre for International Affairs (CIDOB), immigrant workers account for 72 per cent of employment in domestic services, 45 per cent in hospitality, 32 per cent in construction and 31 per cent in agriculture.

According to CIDOB, Spain's two major migration booms of the 21st century, between 2000 and 2007 and again from 2014 onwards, closely coincided with periods of economic growth. In contrast, the 2008 financial crisis was followed by negative net migration and a rise in return migration.

Also Read: Why Spain's Tiny Enclave Of Ceuta Is At The Centre Of Europe's Migration Crisis

"An Act Of Justice" And Economic Necessity: Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

According to the BBC, Spain's government formally approved the initiative in April, clearing the way for applications to begin.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described the move as both "an act of justice" and an economic necessity. In a letter posted on social media, Sanchez said the programme recognised the reality that hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants were already part of everyday life in Spain.

The policy, however, also faced criticism. The opposition People's Party (PP) argued that the measure could encourage further irregular migration and pledged to oppose it.

How Many Migrants Were Estimated To Benefit?

Officials estimated that around 500,000 undocumented migrants could benefit from the programme, although some organisations suggested the number of people living without legal status in Spain could be as high as 800,000. Eligible migrants were allowed to submit applications between April 16 and June 30.

Also Read: "Absolute Chaos": Thousands Breach Morocco Border With Spanish Territory

Nearly 1.2 Million Applications Submitted

The level of interest ultimately exceeded expectations by a considerable margin. AFP reported that by the June 30 deadline, nearly 1.2 million applications had been filed, more than double the government's original estimate of around 500,000 potential beneficiaries.

Most Migrants From Colombia, Followed By Morocco

Data released following the application period showed that applicants from Latin America accounted for 67 per cent of submissions.

Colombia was the most represented country, making up 25.9 per cent of all applications.

Morocco was the second-largest nationality group at 13.3 per cent, followed by Venezuela at 11.8 per cent and Peru at 8.8 per cent.

Majority Of Applicants Were Young

The figures also showed that the majority of applicants were relatively young. Eight in ten were under the age of 45, while men accounted for 57 per cent of applications and women for 43 per cent.

What's Next For These Migrants?

Submitting an application does not automatically result in legal status. Applicants must prove that they have a clean criminal record and that they lived in Spain for at least five consecutive months before January 1, 2026. Spanish authorities have up to three months to review the paperwork and determine whether applicants qualify for a residence and work permit valid in Spain.