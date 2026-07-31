After Watching The Odyssey, Add These Moroccan Spots To Your Bucket List

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was not built inside a studio. Instead, the Oscar-winning director took his cast across Morocco to film some of the movie's biggest moments in real locations. From a 1,200-year-old mud-brick village to Atlantic beaches, historic ramparts, and towering white dunes, each place became part of Odysseus' epic journey. If you loved the film, these are the Moroccan locations you can actually visit today.

Walk Through The 'City Of Troy' At Ait Benhaddou

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If one location steals the show, it's Ait Benhaddou.

This 1,200-year-old mud-brick village near Ouarzazate became ancient Troy in The Odyssey. Instead of creating everything with CGI, Nolan built a temporary city beside the real UNESCO-listed ksar. The old fortress gave the film its dusty, dramatic skyline, while the newly built sets handled the battle scenes.

The temporary Troy set is gone, but the real village is still standing. It has also appeared in Gladiator, The Mummy, and Lawrence of Arabia. As you walk through its narrow lanes, it's easy to see why filmmakers keep coming back here.

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Those Massive Trojan Horse Scenes Were Shot In Essaouira

Remember the giant Trojan Horse and the celebrations around it? Those scenes were filmed along Essaouira's beaches and historic sea walls on Morocco's Atlantic coast. The city's stone pillars acted as Troy's mighty defences, while the beaches became the setting for key moments before the journey began.

Today, you can stroll along the same ramparts, relax on the beach and wander through the city's charming old medina.

Marrakech Helped Create A King's Palace

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Not every scene needed wide landscapes.

For the palace of Menelaus, Nolan turned to Marrakech. The exact filming location hasn't been confirmed as a public attraction, but the city's grand palaces, beautiful courtyards and intricate architecture helped bring the royal world of the film to life.

Even if you don't find the exact room from the movie, you'll still get plenty of that cinematic feel while exploring the city.

The White Dune Near Dakhla Looks Like Another Planet

One of the film's most unusual locations is the White Dune near Dakhla, about 30 km from the city.

According to reports, this surreal landscape was used as Ogygia. Bright white sand surrounded by lagoon waters creates a view that barely looks real.

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The area can still be visited with proper local planning. However, travellers should know that it lies in Western Sahara, and filming there drew criticism from the UN-recognised Polisario Front and organisers of the Sahara International Film Festival.

Why Did Nolan Choose Morocco?

Every chapter of the story needed a different backdrop, and Morocco delivered.

One place offered an ancient fortress. Another had dramatic beaches. One delivered palace interiors. Another looked like a lonely island in the middle of nowhere.

Instead of making every location on a computer, Nolan used real places that already looked extraordinary.