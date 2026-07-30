This Rs 15 Lakh Japan Airlines First Class Suite Turns Into A Private Room Mid-Flight

Flying First Class has always meant extra comfort. But Japan Airlines has taken things several steps further. On its Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, the airline has a First Class suite that feels more like a private room in the sky. On the Tokyo Haneda to London Heathrow route, a one-way ticket can cost around 2.5 million Yen, which works out to well over Rs 15 lakh, depending on the fare and exchange rate.

The Biggest Highlight Is The Suite Itself

Instead of sitting in an open cabin, every passenger gets an enclosed private suite with extra-high walls and a sliding door. Once the aircraft reaches cruising altitude, the door can be closed, giving passengers a quiet and secluded space for the rest of the journey. There are only six first-class suites on the entire aircraft. They are arranged in a 1-1-1 layout across two rows, making the cabin feel spacious and far less crowded than a regular flight.

This suite has been designed to adapt throughout the flight. The main seat is wide enough to feel like a sofa where passengers can sit back to read or watch a movie. There's also a separate side chair inside the suite, perfect for dining, working, or simply stretching out during the journey.

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When it's time to sleep, the main seat transforms into a fully flat bed that is around two metres long. The side chair can also be converted into a flat surface, making the sleeping space even wider. For a flight that lasts more than 14 hours between Tokyo and London, that extra room can make a huge difference.

Top-Notch Entertainment, Food, And Comfort

Every suite comes with a massive 43-inch 4K personal entertainment screen, in-flight Wi-Fi, AC power sockets, USB-A and USB-C charging ports, along with wireless charging for compatible phones. One unusual feature is that there are no overhead luggage compartments in the First Class cabin. Instead, each suite has its own large storage compartment underneath the ottoman where cabin bags can be stored.

Passengers also get a personal wardrobe with a mirror, a separate shoe compartment, bottle holders and several smaller storage spaces for gadgets and personal belongings. Passengers are also given comfortable, relaxing wear made from 100% organic cotton. The outfit has been designed by the internationally recognised Japanese design studio Nendo.

Food is another major part of the experience. Japan Airlines serves special meals created in partnership with master chefs. Instead of following fixed meal timings, passengers can also order from an a la carte menu whenever they feel hungry. The airline also serves premium wines selected by its wine advisor, internationally known wine taster and wine director Okoshi Motohiro.

The Premium Experience Starts Long Before Boarding

First Class passengers get access to dedicated check-in counters, priority security checks and the exclusive JAL First Class Entrance at Tokyo Haneda Airport. They can also relax in the airline's First Class lounge before departure. When boarding begins, First Class passengers board first. After landing, their checked baggage is also among the first to arrive at the baggage belt.

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Luxury airlines have offered First Class for years. But Japan Airlines has focused on something passengers value even more on long-haul flights: privacy. It isn't completely enclosed, as the top remains open, but it still offers far more privacy than most First Class cabins.

For travellers spending over 14 hours in the air between Tokyo and London, that extra space, comfort and flexibility can completely transform the journey.