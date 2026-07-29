6 Beautiful Monsoon Getaways Within 3 Hours Of Bengaluru For A Refreshing Weekend Escape

Let's all agree, monsoon has a way of making even familiar roads feel brand new. The hills turn emerald green, waterfalls come alive, and the drive itself becomes part of the experience. If you are in Bengaluru, you don't have to spend hours on the highway to soak in the season's beauty. From mist-covered hilltops and roaring waterfalls to quiet forests and scenic trekking trails, there are plenty of destinations close enough for a spontaneous day trip or a relaxed weekend getaway. Here are some beautiful monsoon escapes you can reach within three hours of Bengaluru.

Also Read: 7 Hills Stations In India That Are Safe To Explore This Monsoon

Here Are 6 Monsoon Getaways Within 3 Hours Of Bengaluru

1. Nandi Hills

Barely 60 km from Bengaluru, Nandi Hills is one of those places that never goes out of style. Come monsoon, the winding roads leading to the hill are lined with lush greenery, while drifting clouds often wrap the viewpoints in a blanket of mist. On some mornings, you may even find yourself standing above the clouds. While the cool weather makes it ideal for long walks, the panoramic views become the real highlight after a spell of rain.

Don't miss:

Tipu's Drop

Bhoga Nandeeshwara Temple

Sunrise viewpoints

Cycling through the hill roads

If you are driving, leave early in the morning to avoid traffic and catch the hills before they get crowded.

2. Anthargange

If your idea of a weekend involves a little adventure, Anthargange is worth the drive. Located about 70 km from Bengaluru, it's known for its volcanic rock formations, natural caves and easy trekking trails. The monsoon transforms the otherwise rocky landscape into a surprisingly green escape. The trail feels cooler, the views are clearer after rain, and the caves add a sense of adventure that sets Anthargange apart from most nearby hill stations. Wear sturdy shoes, though. The rocks can get slippery after heavy showers.

3. Shivagange

Representational Image: Unsplash

Often called the Dakshina Kashi of Karnataka, Shivagange combines history, spirituality and nature in one trip. The granite hill rises dramatically from the surrounding plains, and the climb passes several ancient temples before rewarding visitors with sweeping views at the top. During the monsoon, the route is greener, the air is cooler and the climb becomes far more enjoyable than it is in summer. Whether you are trekking for the views or visiting for its religious significance, Shivagange makes for an easy day trip from Bengaluru.

4. Ramanagara

Movie buffs instantly recognise Ramanagara as the filming location of the Bollywood classic Sholay, but there's much more to it than cinema. The massive granite hills, which appear dry for much of the year, take on an entirely different look during the monsoon. Fresh greenery covers the rocky landscape, making it a favourite among trekkers, photographers and rock-climbing enthusiasts.

If you prefer a road trip that doesn't involve a long drive but still feels like you've escaped the city, Ramanagara is an easy pick.

5. Shivanasamudra Falls

Photo: Karnataka Tourism

If there's one place that truly comes alive during the rains, it's Shivanasamudra Falls. Around 135 km from Bengaluru, the twin waterfalls of Gaganachukki and Bharachukki become a spectacular sight as the Cauvery swells during the monsoon. The roar of the water, the mist rising from the falls and the surrounding greenery make this one of Karnataka's most rewarding monsoon drives.

A word of caution: admire the waterfalls from designated viewpoints and avoid venturing too close to the river during periods of heavy rainfall.

6. Bheemeshwari

For those who would rather swap crowds for quiet forests, Bheemeshwari is a wonderful choice. Set along the banks of the Cauvery River, this nature retreat is known for its dense forests, rich birdlife and peaceful riverside setting.

The monsoon only adds to its charm. The forest looks greener, the river flows fuller and the entire landscape feels calmer, making it an ideal destination if you simply want to slow down for a day. It's also a great place to spot birds, enjoy short nature walks or unwind at one of the riverside stays.

Also Read: 8 Best Monsoon Treks In India That Every Nature Lover Should Experience

Before You Hit The Road, Keep These Tips In Mind:

Monsoon road trips are incredibly rewarding, but they also require a little extra planning.

Check the weather forecast before leaving.

Start early to avoid weekend traffic.

Carry a rain jacket and shoes with a good grip.

Follow local advisories, especially around waterfalls and trekking trails.

Sometimes, the best weekend plans don't involve boarding a flight or taking a long vacation. All you need is a few hours on the road, a flask of hot chai, good company and a destination where the rain does the rest. These six getaways near Bengaluru offer exactly that, making them perfect for anyone looking to experience Karnataka at its greenest.