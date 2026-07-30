India's rich cultural legacy has earned global recognition once again with Sarnath being inscribed as the country's 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site. "For more than 2,500 years, Sarnath has been a place of pilgrimage and inspiration for Buddhists around the world. It is here that the Buddha delivered his first sermon, sharing teachings of compassion, wisdom and peace that continue to resonate today. Its temples, stupas, and monasteries bear witness to centuries of faith, devotion, and shared human heritage. Safeguarding this exceptional site is our collective responsibility for present and future generations," the official website said.

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From majestic temples and ancient caves to iconic forts and monuments, here are some UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India that deserve a spot on every travel enthusiast's bucket list.

10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites Add To Your Bucket List

Sarnath, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

The Ancient Buddhist Site of Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh was officially inscribed as India's 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site on July 25. Situated about 10 kilometres northeast of Varanasi, this sacred Deer Park is believed to be the place where Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon.

Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh

This ivory-white marble mausoleum is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture. Located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, it was commissioned in 1631 by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan for his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Made of pure white marble that reflects changing light, this mausoleum is surrounded by a 17-hectare garden with a large reflecting pool.

Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha

This 13th-century architectural marvel in Odisha is shaped like a colossal stone chariot dedicated to the sun god Surya. Built around 1250 CE by King Narasimhadeva I, it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984 and is renowned for its intricate, symbolic stone carvings.

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

The Sundarbans features the world's largest mangrove forest, the famous Royal Bengal Tiger, and a dynamic network of tidal waterways. It was inscribed as a natural World Heritage Site in 1987 and spans the delta of the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers on the Bay of Bengal across India and Bangladesh.

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks, Uttarakhand

This stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site is located in the high Himalayas of Uttarakhand. The rugged, snow-crowned wilderness of Nanda Devi National Park surrounding India's second-highest peak and the vibrant, flower-filled alpine meadows of the Valley of Flowers National Park are equally stunning and breathtaking.

Western Ghats

This mountain chain in India is known for high biodiversity and unique forests. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2012, the range spans 1,600 kilometres parallel to the western coast of the Indian peninsula.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Located in the Golaghat, Nagaon, and Sonitpur districts of Assam, this national park is famous for hosting the world's largest population of the great Indian one-horned rhinoceros. Spanning an area of about 430 square kilometres, it was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Centre site in 1985 for its unique and diverse natural ecosystem.

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Hill Forts of Rajasthan

Designated in 2013, this area comprises six majestic architectural masterpieces, including Chittorgarh Fort, Kumbhalgarh Fort, and Amer Fort. Built by Rajput kings between the 8th and 18th centuries, these massive structures use natural defences like hills, deserts, and rivers and enclose entire royal cities with palaces, temples, and advanced water tanks.

Khajuraho Group of Mountains, Madhya Pradesh

The Khajuraho Group of Monuments is a collection of medieval Hindu and Jain temples in Madhya Pradesh. It is famous for Nagara-style architecture, intricate stone carvings, and expressive sculptures. Built by the Chandela dynasty between 950 and 1050 AD, it was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986.

Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Maharashtra

These ancient rock-cut monuments feature stunning Buddhist monasteries, Hindu temples, and Jain structures. Designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 1983, these two groups of caves sit about 100 kilometres apart from each other. The Ajanta caves consist of 29 rock-cut caves, whereas the Ellora caves consist of 34 major caves.

Which one of these places is your personal favourite? Tell us in the comments.



