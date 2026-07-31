Delhi-Jaipur Travellers Won't Need To Stop At Toll Plazas From August 1

Driving between Gurugram and Jaipur could soon become much smoother. The entire 270-km Gurugram-Jaipur stretch of National Highway 48 is likely to become barrier-less from August 1 as the Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system is expected to go live at the Shahjahanpur toll plaza in Rajasthan.

This is the last toll plaza on the corridor that was yet to get the new system. The Daulatpura and Manoharpura toll plazas are already using MLFF. Once Shahjahanpur joins the network, drivers will no longer have to stop at any toll plaza on this busy highway to pay toll, the Indian Express reported.

What Changes For Travellers?

Instead of slowing down, waiting in line and crossing a toll barrier, vehicles will pass through without stopping. The toll amount will be deducted automatically.

The new system uses RFID readers to scan your FASTag and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to read your vehicle registration number. Once both are verified, the toll is charged electronically.

The aim is to reduce waiting time, cut traffic jams near toll plazas, save fuel and lower vehicle emissions.

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Barrier-Less Does Not Mean Toll-Free

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Travellers still need a valid FASTag with enough balance. If your FASTag has an insufficient balance, is invalid or is not working, you will receive an Electronic Notice (E-Notice) for non-payment, according to The Indian Express.

The pending toll must be paid within 72 hours. If you miss the deadline, you will have to pay double the toll amount.

The Gurugram-Jaipur stretch is one of the busiest sections of NH-48, a highway that runs all the way from Delhi to Chennai across seven states.

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Officials told The Indian Express that once the MLFF system is also introduced at the Kukrola, or shifted Khedki Daula, toll plaza, the entire Delhi-Jaipur corridor on NH-48 will become barrier-less.

The rollout is also expanding across India. The MLFF system is already operational at five toll plazas, including two on NH-48 in Rajasthan. Contracts have been awarded for 12 more toll plazas across states such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam and Haryana. Bids have also been invited for another 104 toll plazas.

For regular highway travellers, it means fewer stops, faster journeys and a more seamless drive, provided your FASTag is active and funded.