Haryana Gets First Barrierless Toll At Bastar On NH 44; Trial Begins Today

Haryana has taken a major step towards next-generation highway infrastructure with the rollout of its first barrierless toll system at Bastara on NH-44, where trial operations have begun today. The new system, based on Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology, allows vehicles to pass through without stopping, with tolls automatically deducted via FASTag and number-plate recognition. The move is aimed at reducing congestion, improving travel efficiency, and cutting fuel wastage, marking a significant shift away from conventional toll plazas on one of India's busiest highway corridors.

This is the country's fourth toll booth to go barrierless. Using an automatic number plate recognition system (ANPR), the toll will be deducted automatically, without any human intervention.

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What Is MLFF Tolling?

The proposed MLFF system will replace the existing stop-and-pay toll collection method with a seamless, technology-driven solution. It will combine Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to enable automatic toll deduction without requiring vehicles to halt.

Technology Behind the Upgrade

Each entry point will be equipped with advanced infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted toll collection. This includes:

RFID readers and antennas for tag detection

ANPR cameras for number plate recognition

LIDAR and RADAR-based vehicle detection systems

Surveillance cameras and infrared illumination

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Pay Within 72 Hours To Avoid Double Charges

NHAI has clearly stated that motorists must pay the pending toll within 72 hours of the e-Notice being issued.

Payment within 72 hours: Normal toll amount (1x)

Payment after 72 hours: Double the toll amount (2x)

This is why some users may see higher deductions later, the penalty is applied not for using the MLFF road, but for failing to clear the missed toll in time.