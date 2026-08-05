Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway Toll Suspended After 300-Metre Slippage, Highway Authority Cracks Down On Contractor

The National Highways Authority of India has suspended toll collection on the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway after slippage was detected along an approximately 300-metre stretch of the newly opened corridor.

The NHAI has also initiated action against concessionaire PNC Infratech Limited, the project's Independent Engineer and officials responsible for construction monitoring and supervision.

No toll will be charged until the affected portion is completely repaired, the highways authority said.

The toll revenue lost during the suspension period will be recovered from PNC Infratech.

Traffic has been diverted at the affected location and is moving smoothly.

Damage Reported Days After Opening

The slippage was detected on July 26 near kilometre 64 on the right-hand carriageway of the expressway.

The incident came less than two weeks after the ₹4,200-crore Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway was inaugurated on July 13.

Visuals that emerged from near Korari village in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district had shown a portion of the road damaged following rain.

Samajwadi Party leader Madhusudan Yadav, who shared a video from the site, had claimed that a five-to-seven-metre portion of the road had caved in.

NHAI's latest assessment, however, identifies slippage over a wider stretch measuring approximately 300 metres.

The initially reported five-to-seven-metre section referred to the visibly damaged portion shown in the video, while the latest figure relates to the broader area affected by slippage.

Restoration work was initiated after the damage was detected, and a detailed technical assessment was ordered.

PNC Infratech Faces Non-Performer Tag

NHAI has issued a notice proposing that PNC Infratech be declared a "non-performer".

If the action is finalised, the company will become ineligible to participate in bidding for future NHAI projects.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the concessionaire proposing a penalty equivalent to 2% of the project's performance security.

NHAI has further proposed debarment proceedings of up to three years against the contractor's Head of Pavement or Highways and other personnel found responsible.

The concessionaire's pavement-condition rating may also be downgraded, a move that could affect its eligibility for future highway projects.

PNC Infratech has been directed to carry out complete rectification of the affected section at its own cost.

The repair cost has so far been estimated at around ₹3 crore. NHAI will not bear any financial burden for the work.

The concessionaire will also have to compensate for the toll revenue lost during the suspension period.

Three Officials Removed, Barred For Two Years

NHAI has initiated disciplinary action against officials accused of negligence in project monitoring and supervision.

The construction agency's Project Manager, Vivek Kumar Gupta, has been removed from the project.

Surendra Kumar, the Team Leader of the Independent Engineer, and Resident Engineer Yatendra Kumar have also been removed.

All three have been barred for two years from participating in projects of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NHAI and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

The present Project Director, Nakul Prakash Verma, has been repatriated to his parent department.

Charge sheets are also being issued against Mr Verma and former Project Director Saurabh Chaurasia for alleged negligence in the discharge of their responsibilities.

NHAI said a substantial part of the construction was carried out during Mr Chaurasia's tenure.

Consultant Faces Debarment

Theme Engineering Services Private Limited, which was appointed as the Independent Engineer for the project, also faces action.

NHAI is issuing the company a notice proposing its debarment from participating in future projects of the highways authority.

The Independent Engineer is responsible for monitoring construction and checking whether work complies with prescribed quality and technical standards.

The action against the contractor, consultant and officials has brought the project's construction quality and supervision mechanisms under scrutiny.

IIT Kharagpur Experts To Probe Cause

A team of pavement experts led by IIT Kharagpur Professor K S Reddy has been engaged to conduct an in-depth investigation.

The team will examine the cause of the slippage and recommend corrective and preventive measures.

NHAI will also use Laser Profilometer technology to assess pavement conditions across the project stretch.

The equipment is used to identify surface irregularities and evaluate the condition and riding quality of a road.

NHAI said it remains committed to ensuring quality, safety and accountability in national highway projects.

Toll collection on the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway will resume only after the affected stretch has been completely repaired.



