Malshej Ghat Closed After NH-61 Collapses Amid Heavy Rainfall, Check Alternate Routes

Malshej Ghat, one of Maharashtra's most popular tourist destinations during the monsoon season, has been closed to all vehicular traffic until further notice. The order came following the subsidence of a concrete road near Karanjale village in Junnar taluka. The National Highways Authority (NHAI) warned that continued traffic movement on the damaged stretch could endanger both lives and property. Following the order, the Pune unit of the Highway Traffic Police issued a public advisory stating that the Malshej Ghat section on NH-61 (Ahilyanagar–Kalyan Highway) would remain closed until further notification. The police also advised commuters not to use the route and to plan their journeys through alternative roads until it is reopened.

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During a press conference, the NHAI shared that the damaged portion is located between kilometre markers 99/500 and 99/600 near Karanjale village in Junnar taluka on the Kalyan–Murbad–Ahilyanagar section of NH-61.

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According to a report by The Indian Express, the highway, which was upgraded to a two-lane concrete road in 2023, suffered major structural damage after the subgrade beneath the pavement collapsed, affecting nearly 100 metres of the carriageway.

Citing the cause of the damage, the authority revealed the excavation carried out on adjoining private land for agricultural purposes weakened the foundation of a gabion retaining wall along the highway.

Additionally, heavy rainfall washed away soil from the slope, culminating in the erosion beneath the retaining wall before ultimately leading to the collapse of the highway.

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The damage is going to severely affect tourism in the Western Ghats, as the NH-61 is one of the most important highways connecting Western Maharashtra with the Mumbai Metropolitan region.

Traffic restrictions are expected to remain in place until the repair work is completed and the damaged section is certified safe for public use. In the meantime, travellers can take the Alephata-Rajgurunagar-Chakan-Talegaon MIDC-Lonavala-Mumbai route or the Alephata-Sangamner-Nashik-Kasara-Kalyan-Mumbai route.