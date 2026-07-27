Maharashtra CET Final Merit List 2026 Today For BE, BTech Admission

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish the final merit list for BE/Btech admissions 2026 today, based on the cell's official announcement. Earlier this month, the state had released the MHT CET 2026 provisional merit list, allowing candidates to raise objections or grievances against the provisional merit list from July 23 to 25, 2026. The official website had stated that the final merit list will be released on July 27, 2026.

Candidates who had registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for BE/BTech admissions can check their final result at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will be required to enter their application ID and date of birth to view their MHT CET final merit list on the official portal.

Applicants whose names appear on the MHT CET 2026 final merit list will be allowed to fill and confirm their CAP round 1 option form from July 28 to 30, 2026. As per official records, there are three rounds of counselling, also called MHT CET CAP. After each round of counselling, the conducting body releases the MHT CET seat matrix. It contains the total seat intake for each participating college.

Students who completed the document verification process by July 20, 2026, will be able to check their ranks by logging into the official admission portal.

Alongside the final merit list, the CET Cell will also publish the category-wise provisional vacant seat matrix for CAP Round 1, paving the way for the next phase of the admission process.