Maharashtra MBA CAP Round 1 Choice Filling Begins July 28; Seat Allotment On August 2

MHT MBA CAP 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the schedule for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 for MBA and MMS admissions 2026-27. After completing the document verification process for 56,669 candidates, the CET Cell will begin the online option form submission and choice filling for CAP Round 1 from July 28 to July 30, 2026.

The provisional seat allotment result will be declared on August 2, followed by seat acceptance and institute reporting. Candidates are advised to carefully review the admission schedule and complete all formalities within the specified deadlines to avoid missing their allotted seats.

Maharashtra MBA CAP Round 1 2026: Admission Process

The CET Cell has completed the document verification process for eligible candidates, and CAP Round 1 will begin with the option form submission.

Candidates must log in to the official admission portal and fill in their preferred colleges and courses between July 28 and July 30, 2026.

The CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment result will be announced on August 2, 2026.

Candidates allotted their first preference can confirm their admission by selecting the Freeze option and paying the seat acceptance fee online.

Those who wish to participate in the next counselling rounds for a better college can choose the Not Freeze/Betterment option while accepting the allotted seat.

After accepting the allotted seat, candidates must report to the assigned institute with the required documents and admission fee within the prescribed schedule.

Failure to complete the seat acceptance or institute reporting process within the deadline may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Maharashtra MBA CAP Round 1 2026: Important Dates

Submission of grievances for provisional merit list: July 23 to July 25, 2026 (up to 5 pm)

July 23 to July 25, 2026 (up to 5 pm) Final merit list and category-wise seat matrix: July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026 CAP Round 1 option form submission and choice filling: July 28 to July 30, 2026

July 28 to July 30, 2026 CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment result: August 2, 2026

August 2, 2026 Online seat acceptance (Freeze/Not Freeze): August 3 to August 5, 2026 (up to 3 pm)

August 3 to August 5, 2026 (up to 3 pm) Reporting to allotted institute and admission confirmation: August 3 to August 5, 2026 (up to 5 pm)

August 3 to August 5, 2026 (up to 5 pm) Display of vacant seats for CAP Round 2: August 6, 2026

August 6, 2026 CAP Round 2 option form submission and choice filling: August 7 to August 9, 2026

Candidates should complete every admission step within the prescribed schedule to secure their allotted seat.