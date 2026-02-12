Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2026 Registration Deadline Extended Till February 20

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the application deadline, giving candidates more time to complete their registration process.

Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for MBA, MMS, engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture programmes till February 20, 2026. They must submit their application forms through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, and pay the required registration fee for confirmation.

According to the schedule, the Maharashtra State CET Cell will conduct the entrance examination for admission to MBA and MMS courses between April 6 and 8, 2026. Candidates will also have the opportunity to reappear on May 9, 2026.

The first examination for PCM and PCB courses under MHT CET 2026 will be held from April 1 to 26, 2026. The second examination will be held from May 10 to 17, 2026.

The official notification states that candidates who have not yet created their APAAR ID must do so through DigiLocker. Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website of the State Common Entrance Examination Cell for updates, detailed schedules, and guidelines regarding the examination.

The previous deadline for applying for MHT CET 2026 was February 12, 2026. However, to give candidates who missed the application a chance, officials extended the deadline.

According to the eligibility criteria, only graduates with a minimum of 50 percent marks in any subject are eligible to appear for the exam. Reserved category candidates must have at least 45 percent marks in graduation. Candidates can check the official website for detailed eligibility information.

As for the fee, general category candidates from Maharashtra and other states will have to deposit Rs 1,500. While candidates from Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and other gender categories will have to pay Rs 1,300.

For further information related to MHT CET 2026, candidates can visit the official website.