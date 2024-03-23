MHT CET: Schedule Revised For Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, Check New Dates Here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has revised the examination dates for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024. Eligible candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website to check the new dates.

The examination schedule have been revised for Engineering, LLB, Nursing and other courses.

The MHTCET exam for PCB Group is scheduled from April 22-30, 2024. The exam for PCM group will be held from May 2- 16,2024.

The MAH-AAC CET will be held on Sunday May 12, 2024.

The MAH-BA/BSc, BEd (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET will be held on May 17, 2024.

The MAH- LLB 5 years CET has also been scheduled for May 17, 2024.

MH Nursing CET will be held on May 18, 2024.

The exam for MAH BHMCT CET will take place on May 22, 2024.

The exam for MAH-B.BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM-CET will be held from May 27-29, 2024.

The examination date for MAH-PGP-CET/PGO-CET/MSc (A &SLP)-CET/ MSc (P&O)-CET will be announced later.

MHT CET is a state-level entrance test conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes at various colleges throughout the state. The exam is conducted every year by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The syllabus for the entrance exam includes Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology of class 11 and 12. Students opting for BTech courses need to attempt Mathematics while those opting for BPharma have to appear in Biology.