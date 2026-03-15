Maharashtra State CET Law 2026 Application Deadline Today For Five Year LLB Programme

- The application window for MH CET Law 2026 closes today on the official website
- The 5-Year LLB exam is scheduled for May 8, 2026, with admit cards to follow
- A correction window will open after registration to edit certain application details
The State CET Cell, Maharashtra has announced that the application window for the MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB programme will close today. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance exam must complete the application process before the deadline through the official website. After the registration process ends, the State CET Cell will open a correction window that will allow applicants to edit certain details in their submitted forms.
The MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2026. The admit card for the exam will be released after the application process is completed. Candidates are advised to fill out the application form carefully and submit it before the deadline.
MH CET Law 2026 Application Fee
General / All India Candidates (Any Category) Rs. 1000
OBC / SC / ST / Orphans / Transgender / EWS (Maharashtra Candidates) Rs. 800
Steps to apply:
- Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
- On the homepage, click on the "CET (Examination) Portal for AY 2026-27" link, which will redirect to a new page.
- Select the "New User" option to start the registration process.
- Enter a valid and active email ID and create a password according to the given guidelines.
- Provide the date of birth (DOB) and complete the registration to receive login credentials.
- An application number and password will be generated.
- Use these login details to sign in again and fill out the MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB application form.