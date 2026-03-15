Maharashtra State CET Law 2026 Application Deadline Today For Five Year LLB Programme

The State CET Cell, Maharashtra has announced that the application window for the MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB programme will close today. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance exam must complete the application process before the deadline through the official website. After the registration process ends, the State CET Cell will open a correction window that will allow applicants to edit certain details in their submitted forms.

The MH CET Law 2026 5-Year LLB examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2026. The admit card for the exam will be released after the application process is completed. Candidates are advised to fill out the application form carefully and submit it before the deadline.

MH CET Law 2026 Application Fee

General / All India Candidates (Any Category) Rs. 1000

OBC / SC / ST / Orphans / Transgender / EWS (Maharashtra Candidates) Rs. 800

Steps to apply: