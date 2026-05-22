MHT CET 2026: CET Cell Revises Answer Key After Two Objections Found Valid

MHT CET 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has released the final objection redressal report for the MAH-MHT-CET 2026 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) Group first attempt, validating objections raised against two questions and updating the answer key accordingly.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the revised answers on the official website of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell.

According to the official notice, the objection window was opened on May 11 for candidates who appeared in the MAH-MHT-CET 2026 PCB Group First Attempt examination conducted between April 21 and April 26 across 11 computer-based test sessions.

The CET Cell had invited objections from students regarding discrepancies in the question papers and provisional answer keys. The objections received were reviewed by a panel of subject experts. The authority said two objections were found valid, following which the answer key was revised.

According to the final objection redressal report, the following changes have been made to the answer key:

Chemistry (April 21, morning shift): The objection related to Question ID 206802 was found valid, and the answer key was updated.

Biology (April 25, morning shift): The objection raised against Question ID 208473 was accepted, and the answer key was revised.

The CET Cell stated that, following the validation of the objections and revision of the answer keys, the updated responses will now be used for evaluation and preparation of final scores.

Candidates have been advised to consider the revised answers while estimating their scores and percentiles. They can also monitor updates related to result declarations on the official website of the CET Cell.