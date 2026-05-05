Maharashtra CET 2026 Answer Key Soon: Login Details and Download Process

Maharashtra CET 2026 Answer Key Soon: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET 2026) answer key is expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the PCM and PCB exams will be able to download the answer key along with the response sheet through the official website. The answer key will help students check correct answers and estimate their probable scores before the result is declared. As of now, the exact release date has not been officially confirmed, but it is expected shortly. Candidates are advised to stay updated and keep their login details ready to access the answer key once released.

Steps to Download Maharashtra CET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the MHT CET 2026 answer key:

Visit the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the candidate login section.

Enter your registered email ID and password.

The answer key, response sheet, and question paper will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the answer key for future reference.

What After MHT CET Answer Key 2026?

After checking the MHT CET answer key, candidates can estimate their scores using the marking scheme. If they find any incorrect answer, they will be allowed to challenge it by submitting objections within a given time frame. Once all objections are reviewed, the final answer key will be released. The MHT CET result 2026 will be prepared based on this final answer key. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the answer key, objection window, and result announcement.