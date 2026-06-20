When Deepika Padukone Said 'Women Making A Pass At Her' Was A Bigger Compliment

Homi Adajania's 2012 film Cocktail was loved by the audience. Led by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, the film garnered immense affection. With Cocktail 2 recently released, an old interview of Deepika Padukone has resurfaced. During the film's promotional campaign, in a throwback interview, Deepika Padukone was asked how she would react if a woman showed romantic interest in her.

Deepika told Bollywood Hungama, "It's a bigger compliment when women make a pass at me."

Deepika Padukone In Cocktail

Cocktail was the film that made fans and critics alike sit up and take notice of Deepika Padukone, the actress. As Veronica, Deepika proved that she is versatile and unafraid when it comes to embracing flawed characters.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit film Cocktail. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan, the film also features Pulkit Sharma and Tiku Talsania in key roles.

The romantic drama, directed by Homi Adajania, collected Rs 13.50 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Cocktail 2 becomes Shahid's second-best opener after Kabir Singh which opened at Rs 20 crore, and went on to make Rs 279 crore in India.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.04% on Friday across 10,458 shows.

Morning shows witnessed 11.08% occupancy, which rose to 21.38% in the afternoon and 23.69% in the evening.

Night shows registered the highest footfall with 37.62% occupancy.

Among key markets, Delhi-NCR reported an occupancy of 16.3% across 1,199 shows, while Mumbai recorded 19.7% occupancy across 745 shows.

The film's opening comes amid competition from several recent releases, including Manoj Bajpayee's Bandar, Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Hollywood horror film Obsession, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past.

ALSO READ | Why Shahid Kapoor Is Confused About Cocktail 2 Being Called An A-Rated Film