Why Shahid Kapoor Is Confused About <i>Cocktail 2</i> Being Called An A-Rated Film

Shahid Kapoor recently reacted to his latest release Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and starring Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, receiving an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

What's Happening

During a social media interaction, Shahid Kapoor said he was confused about the film being rated 'A', as there was nothing objectionable in it.

He said, "Iss film ke andar koi bhi aisi cheez nahi hai jisse aap ko aapatti ho sakti hai. I know we have gotten an adult certificate; I am figuring out why. Mujhe samajh mein nahi aaya. Iss film mein teen logon ki kahaani hai. Sabke saath dekh sakte hain. (There's nothing in this film that you would object to. I don't understand why we received an A rating. This is a story of three people that can be watched by everyone.)"

He also hoped the film will be loved by audiences.

When Kriti Sanon Dismissed Cocktail 2 Being A Lesbian Love Story

There have been many reports circulating about Cocktail 2 suggesting Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon were playing lovers. Recently, during the promotions, someone in the audience asked the same question again, which made Rashmika burst into laughter.

Kriti instantly replied, "There is no lesbian story." Rashmika added, "I know, we do have that chemistry."

She continued, "We are three straight people, guys. It's only an emotional threesome, not physical."

About Cocktail 2

Homi Adajania's Cocktail wasn't just another rom-com when it arrived in 2012. The Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty starrer gave audiences memorable music, messy relationships, and one of Deepika's most talked-about performances. Naturally, expectations were sky-high when Cocktail 2 was announced.

Fast forward 14 years, and the spiritual sequel is led by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.

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