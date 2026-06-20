<i>Cocktail 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's Second-Best Opener, Lags Behind <i>Kabir Singh</i>

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2 has made a promising start at the box office.

What's Happening

The romantic drama, directed by Homi Adajania, collected Rs 13.50 crore on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Cocktail 2 becomes Shahid's second-best opener after Kabir Singh which opened at Rs 20 crore, and went on to make Rs 279 crore in India.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.04% on Friday across 10,458 shows.

Morning shows witnessed 11.08% occupancy, which rose to 21.38% in the afternoon and 23.69% in the evening.

Night shows registered the highest footfall with 37.62% occupancy.

Among key markets, Delhi-NCR reported an occupancy of 16.3% across 1,199 shows, while Mumbai recorded 19.7% occupancy across 745 shows.

The film's opening comes amid competition from several recent releases, including Manoj Bajpayee's Bandar, Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Hollywood horror film Obsession, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past.

Background

Ahead of the release, Shahid Kapoor had addressed the Central Board of Film Certification's decision to grant the film an Adult (A) certificate.

During an interaction with fans, the actor said, "There is nothing in this film that audiences could find objectionable. I know we have received an A certificate, and I am still trying to figure out why. I didn't understand it myself. This is the story of three people, and it is a film that can be watched with everyone. I hope you walk out with a big smile, reflecting on life. There are many moments that make life special, and Cocktail 2 is the kind of film that reminds you of those moments."

Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit film Cocktail. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan, the film also features Pulkit Sharma and Tiku Talsania in key roles.