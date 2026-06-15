MHT CET 2026 PCM Result OUT: Check BTech Colleges For Admission

MHT CET 2026 PCM Result Out: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) Group today on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The cell released the final answer key PDF for the second attempt on June 9, addressing and accepting 14 challenges. The PCM first attempt final answer key, confirming the objection redressal, was released on May 29.
Students can use their registered email ID and password ready to access the scorecard. The State CET Cell has declared the percentile scores of the candidates based on their attempts. Candidates who had appeared in both attempts of the PCM exam, the best of the two percentile scores will be considered for admission.
MHT CET 2026: BTech Colleges For Admission
There are around 372 colleges participating in the MHT CET 2026. Check the list of some of the Engineering institutes offering admission through CET score below.
- Government College of Engineering, Amravati
- Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Amravati
- Government College of Engineering, Yavatmal
- Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering, Shegaon
- Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati
- PR Pote Patil College of Engineering & Management, Amravati
- Sipna Shikshan Prasarak Mandal College of Engineering & Technology, Amravati
- Shri Shivaji Education Society's College of Engineering and Technology, Akola
- Janata Shikshan Prasarak Mandals Babasaheb Naik College Of Engineering, Pusad
- Anuradha College of Engineering and Technology
- Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal
- Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandals College of Engineering & Technology, Amravati
- Dr. Rajendra Gode Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati
- Dwarka Bahu Uddeshiya Gramin Vikas Foundation, Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering, Buldhana
- Takshashila Institute of Engineering & Technology, Darapur, Amravati
- Manav School of Engineering & Technology, Balapur, Akola
- Government College of Engineering, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
- Puranmal Lahoti Government Institute of Engineering and Technology, Latur
- Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Nanded
- University Department of Chemical Technology, Aurangabad
- Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai Marathwada off campus, Jalna
- Everest Education Society, Group of Institutions (Integrated Campus), Ohar
- Vidya Niketan Institute of Engineering & Technology, Lakhewadi
The admission authority will conduct the MHT CET counselling soon after the announcement of PCM results. The counselling link will be made available on the official website. Candidates who make it to the merit list will be eligible to appear for the MHT CET 2026 counselling.