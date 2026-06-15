MHT CET 2026 PCM Result OUT: Check BTech Colleges For Admission

MHT CET 2026 PCM Result Out: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 results for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) Group today on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The cell released the final answer key PDF for the second attempt on June 9, addressing and accepting 14 challenges. The PCM first attempt final answer key, confirming the objection redressal, was released on May 29.

Students can use their registered email ID and password ready to access the scorecard. The State CET Cell has declared the percentile scores of the candidates based on their attempts. Candidates who had appeared in both attempts of the PCM exam, the best of the two percentile scores will be considered for admission.

MHT CET 2026: BTech Colleges For Admission

There are around 372 colleges participating in the MHT CET 2026. Check the list of some of the Engineering institutes offering admission through CET score below.

Government College of Engineering, Amravati Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Amravati Government College of Engineering, Yavatmal Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering, Shegaon Prof. Ram Meghe Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati PR Pote Patil College of Engineering & Management, Amravati Sipna Shikshan Prasarak Mandal College of Engineering & Technology, Amravati Shri Shivaji Education Society's College of Engineering and Technology, Akola Janata Shikshan Prasarak Mandals Babasaheb Naik College Of Engineering, Pusad Anuradha College of Engineering and Technology Jawaharlal Darda Institute of Engineering and Technology, Yavatmal Shri Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandals College of Engineering & Technology, Amravati Dr. Rajendra Gode Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati Dwarka Bahu Uddeshiya Gramin Vikas Foundation, Rajarshi Shahu College of Engineering, Buldhana Takshashila Institute of Engineering & Technology, Darapur, Amravati Manav School of Engineering & Technology, Balapur, Akola Government College of Engineering, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Puranmal Lahoti Government Institute of Engineering and Technology, Latur Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology, Nanded University Department of Chemical Technology, Aurangabad Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai Marathwada off campus, Jalna Everest Education Society, Group of Institutions (Integrated Campus), Ohar Vidya Niketan Institute of Engineering & Technology, Lakhewadi

The admission authority will conduct the MHT CET counselling soon after the announcement of PCM results. The counselling link will be made available on the official website. Candidates who make it to the merit list will be eligible to appear for the MHT CET 2026 counselling.