MHT CET Result 2026 Today? Here's How To Download Scorecard, Direct Link Here

MHT CET Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is expected to announce the MHT CET Result 2026 soon on its official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who appeared for the PCM and PCB examinations are eagerly awaiting their scorecards, which will be required for admission to Engineering, Technology, Planning, Pharmacy, and integrated postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2026-27.

The MHT CET 2026 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts and centres in Maharashtra. Once released, candidates will be able to access their results using their registration ID and password.

How To Download MHT CET Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to check and download their MHT CET 2026 scorecard:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the registration ID and password.

Submit the details to view the scorecard.

Download and save the result for future admission processes.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

MHT CET 2026 Exam Dates

The MHT CET 2026 examination was conducted in two phases for different subject groups. The PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group examination was held from April 11 to April 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group examination took place from April 21 to April 26, 2026.

The examination was conducted in multiple shifts through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated centres across the state.

How MHT CET Percentile Scores Will Be Calculated?

As the MHT CET examination was conducted in multiple sessions, the State CET Cell will use the percentile method to ensure fairness in evaluation. According to the official notification, percentile scores will be calculated based on the raw marks obtained by candidates in their respective examination sessions.

The normalization process helps account for any variation in difficulty levels across different shifts, ensuring a uniform assessment for all candidates participating in the admission process.