"A Man Followed Me On Bike, Wrote Our Names On Buildings": Shubhangi Atre Recalls 'Scary' Stalking Incident

Shubhangi Atre has opened up about a frightening incident from her teenage years, recalling how a man repeatedly followed her on his bike. Known for her stint in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, the television actress also revealed the man used to write their names together across the roads and buildings near her home that left her and her family deeply scared.

While speaking on Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist show, Shubhangi said, “That's a very scary event of my life. I was in 10th-11th, studying in Indore. The man wrote my and his name together on roads, buildings, and college walls. Whenever we opened our house door, the wall in front, the roads of the college, and the roads of the colony would have that name.”

On being asked if the stalker ever spoke to her directly, the TV star recalled, “Peeche aana bike pe chakar lagana. Bus fir ek din meri sister ne unse baat kari ki yeh sab karke kuch nahi hone waala hai, you be something and achieve something and then come and we'll talk. (He would follow me on his bike and keep circling around. Then, one day, my sister spoke to him and said that nothing would come out of doing all this. She told him to become something, achieve something, and then come back and they would talk.)”

“Bahut zayada dara deta hai yeh. Hum itna sunte hain, rapes and all, gharwaale waise hi dar jaate hain (It scares a lot. You are afraid of what will happen next. You hear so much about rapes in the news. So, our family naturally gets scared),” she added.

‘You Can't Trample Over Us'

Shubhangi also spoke about the need and importance of taking action and speaking up against stalking and harassment, adding that incidents like these affect young women so deeply that they often fear stepping out of their homes.

Praising today's women for growing bold and standing up for themselves, Shubhangi said, “This change should come in society. You walked over them for such a long time. So now they're just saying, we are just getting up and walking. You can't trample over us.”

More About Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre began her acting career with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It was her role in the 2007 sitcom, Kasturi, that established her as a prominent face on television. Starring Karan Patel and Shubhangi Atre in the lead roles, the Ektaa Kapoor show aired from 2007 to 2009.

Shubhangi later became widely known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! She played the innocent and endearing character for nearly nine years before leaving the show in 2025.

Apart from this, she has also featured in shows such as Chidiya Ghar, Adhuri Kahani Humari, Havan and Do Hanson Ka Jodaa. She also starred in the 2026 film Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run.