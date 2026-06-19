MHT CET 2026 PCM 2nd Attempt Result Declared: Download Scorecard Link Here

MHT CET 2nd Attempt Result Date 2026 PCM: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MHT CET 2026 PCM Group Second Attempt Result on June 19. Candidates who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) second attempt examination can now access their scorecards through the official candidate login portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The result has been released online and includes subject-wise scores, percentile details and other important information. Students are advised to download and save a copy of their scorecard, as it will be required during the upcoming Centralised Admission Process (CAP) counselling for engineering admissions.

Direct Link: MHT CET 2nd Attempt Result Date 2026 PCM

How To Download MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt PCM Result?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecard:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET 2026 PCM Second Attempt Result link.

Log in using your registered Email ID and Password.

The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result PDF.

Take a printout for future admission and counselling purposes.

What After MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt PCM Result?

After checking the MHT CET 2026 PCM Second Attempt Result, candidates should keep the following points in mind:

Download and save the scorecard for future reference and admission-related processes.

Verify all details mentioned on the scorecard, including name, application number, percentile score and category.

Stay updated on CAP Counselling 2026 dates and notifications released by the CET Cell.

Prepare the required documents such as Class 10 and 12 marksheets, domicile certificate, category certificate (if applicable) and MHT CET scorecard.

Check the merit list and cutoff trends of preferred engineering colleges before filling choices.

Participate in the CAP registration process within the prescribed timeline.

Fill and lock college preferences carefully during counselling, as seat allotment will be based on merit, category and choices filled by candidates.

Report to the allotted institute and complete admission formalities if a seat is allotted.

Candidates are advised to download their MHT CET 2026 PCM Second Attempt scorecard and regularly check the official website for CAP counselling, merit list, and admission-related updates.